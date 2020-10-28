Road rage apparent cause of shooting that injured toddler

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — A toddler is recovering from gunshot wounds after a shooting in the St. Louis County town of Ferguson that was apparently spurred by road rage. KSDK-TV reports that police are still searching for the gunman following the shooting that happened Friday. The girl was shot in an arm and a leg. Police Chief Jason Armstrong says the father told detectives that he and his daughter were driving on Bermuda Road. The father said he cut off the driver of a van that was going too slow. The van driver got out and started shooting. The father wasn’t hurt. The child was treated at a hospital and is now home.