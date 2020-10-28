Slightly Warmer Today

Temperatures this Wednesday morning are again starting off in the 30s. However, we do not have much of a wind chill. Ahead of an approaching low pressure system, winds will be out of the south/southwest. These winds will advect warmer air into the Tri-States with highs in the low 50s. We're going to start off our day with a little sunshine, especially for the northern tier. But the southerly winds I just mentioned will also advect moisture into the area. So through the day, we'll have increasing cloud cover. But we will remain dry. Later Wednesday night, we'll be cloudy but our winds will start to come out of the northwest. This will cause cold, dry air to move into the Tri-States keeping the night chilly again. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. A few location, such as Quincy and Hannibal, may be closer to 40.

For our Thursday, we will be cloudy. Rain showers will be in the region, however models continue to show most of the rain staying to our south. Most of the rain will be near St. Louis and further south. They could be looking at some pretty high rain totals. As for here in the Tri-States, most of us will stay dry. A few showers may just nick the far southern tier. Winds will be out of the north and it will be a little breezy, with gusts up to 25 mph. With the clouds and breezy winds temperatures will be cooler again, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

As for Wednesday's Weather Word of The Day, it's "climatology". You can see the definition on the above picture. Just remember, the term weather reflects short term, climate reflects long periods of time.