Strong typhoon slams Vietnam, at least 2 dead, 26 missing

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Typhoon Molave has slammed into Vietnam with destructive force and sunk two fishing boats in what was feared to be the most powerful storm to hit the country in 20 years. State media reported winds of 93 miles per hour killed one man who was trying to reinforce his roof. Another man was pinned to death by a fallen tree in the province. VTV network said the navy deployed two rescue boats to search for the 26 crew from the sunken fishing boats. At least 40,000 people have been evacuated to emergency shelters farther inland from coastal villages.