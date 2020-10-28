Suspected robber picked wrong victim: Judo champion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police say a would-be robber is in custody after picking the wrong guy to victimize — a Judo champion. WDAF-TV reports that 36-year-old Josh Henges was in the Midtown area Monday night when someone came up from behind, grabbed his shoulder and tried to rob him. Henges is a former member of the national Judo team. Henges turned to see a gun pointed directly at him. He took the suspect to the ground and called police. Henges says he forgives the 20-year-old suspect. The suspect faces one count of attempted robbery. The gun turned out to be a BB gun.