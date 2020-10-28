Tennessee Senate nominee connects activism to election

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat Marquita Bradshaw is banking on her experience as a fighter for environmental causes, racial justice and labor issues in her historic run for the U.S. Senate seat left open by retiring Republican Lamar Alexander. Bradshaw is a single mother who has battled foreclosure and bankruptcy and struggled with student loan debt while working jobs with no health insurance. She is the first Black woman to win a nomination for statewide political office in Tennessee. If she defeats Republican Bill Hagerty, a former ambassador to Japan and ally of President Donald Trump, she would be the first Black U.S. senator in Tennessee history.