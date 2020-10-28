Turkey threatens new military operation into Syria

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to launch a new military operation in northern Syria if Kurdish militants are not cleared from areas along its border with Syria. In an address to his ruling party’s legislators in parliament, the Turkish leader also said Wednesday that a Russian airstrike that targeted Turkey-backed Syrian rebels in Idlib earlier this week was an indication that Moscow was not looking for a lasting peace in the region. His comments came days after a suspected Kurdish militant blew himself up in the town near the border with Syria following a police chase.