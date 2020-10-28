UK-Iranian dual national held in Tehran summoned to court

LONDON (AP) — The husband of a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran for more than four years says she has been summoned to a new court hearing and warned she will be sent back to prison. Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been told to attend court in Tehran on Monday, according to her husband Richard Ratcliffe. He said she has been told to pack a bag as she will be returned to prison following the hearing. Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained in Iran since 2016, when she was sentenced to five years in prison over allegations of plotting to overthrow the Iranian government. She strenuously denies the allegations. She was moved to house arrest in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.