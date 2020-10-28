Voting history of Detroit woman, 103, dates back to FDR

DETROIT (AP) — Talu Massey is among the millions of Americans who voted before Nov. 3, resulting in record-breaking early turnout. But this is far from the Detroit resident’s first election. Very far. She voted for FDR, after all. The 103-year-old is proud of her lengthy voting record, saying it’s every citizen’s “civic duty” to take part in the process. Massey voted absentee in September, eight decades after casting her first presidential ballot, for President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Massey recently made an appearance in a music video entitled “I Have a Right to Vote” that seeks to educate people. She says her secret to long life is “clean living.”