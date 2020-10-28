WGEM.COM Exclusive: CSC Wildcats To Hit The Field This Sunday After Several COVID-19 Postponements

After yet another Culver-Stockton football game had to be postponed because of COVID-19, school officials worked to another opponent.

The 1-1 Wildcats have not taken the field since September 26th where they lost to Benedictine College. Head football coach Tom Salley says while the team will no longer play Clarke University this Saturday, they will challenge another Heart of America Athletic Conference rival in William Penn.

The matchup against the Statemen will take place this Sunday in Oskaloosa, Iowa at 4 p.m. It will be the Wildcats' first Sunday game since 2012.

William Penn’s game at Peru State, scheduled for Saturday, was also postponed allowing the Wildcats and Statesmen to schedule Sunday’s contest. C-SC and William Penn were originally slated to face off with each other on Nov. 14.