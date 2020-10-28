WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (October 28) IHSA Responds To News Conference Held Today By Illinois Governor JB Pritzker And Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans Volleyball Team Prepared For A Date With Missouri Baptist Tonight



Illinois High School Association Executive Director Craig Anderson responded to the comments made earlier today during Gov. Pritzker's news conference where several topics were touched on regarding the status of high school winter sports. During that briefing, the sport of basketball was given a higher risk rating by the Illinois Department of Public Health. As a result, that rating may now delay the start of the upcoming season for girls and boys teams across the state.

In regards to that situation, Anderston stated, “About 15 minutes prior to Governor Pritzker’s press conference today, we were alerted that the Illinois Department of Public Health has elevated the sport of basketball from a medium risk level to a high risk level.

Anderson went on to add, "We remain considerate of the recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases in our state. However, in our meeting with IDPH on Friday (October 23), we felt that we presented multiple options that would allow for basketball to be conducted safely by IHSA schools this winter, many of which are being utilized in neighboring states who plan to play high school basketball."

Anderson also indicated, "Despite that setback, there is some positive news, as IDPH accepted the IHSA’s mitigations related to other sports, including cheerleading and dance, allowing them to move from a medium risk level to a low risk level. We will hold our special Board of Directors meeting on October 28 as scheduled, where our Board will provide direction on the other winter sports, as well as discuss the IHSA sports schedule for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.”

In the college volleyball ranks, the Hannibal-LaGrange Lady Trojans were set to return to action tonight against Missouri Baptist University. HLGU will be in search of their very first win at home this season after 3 previous appearances.

WGEM's Garrett Tiehes had a chance to discuss the upcoming match with Lady Trojans head coach Halee Hansley. HLGU will enter the contest hoping to improve on their current (2-8) slate.