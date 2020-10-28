WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 27) IHSA Meeting Still Scheduled for Wednesday After Prep Basketball Was Dealt A New Rating And Local Coaches Express Their Views On The Situation

WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 27) IHSA Meeting Still Scheduled for Wednesday After Prep Basketball Was Dealt A New Rating And Local Coaches Express Their Views On The SituationUpdated
High School Volleyball (Tuesday)
Class 4 District 7 Tournament Semifinals
Warrenton, Missouri
Hannibal 3
Union 0
HHS Now (12-6-1) On The Season
Hannibal Wins 25-18, 25-12, 25-20
Key HHS Players:
Bella Falconer 1 ace, 17 kills, 14 digs
Brynn Burton 2 aces, 4 digs
Kate Maune 8 kills, 14 digs
Kendel Locke 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks
Nora Hark 1 block, 32 set assists, 14 digs
Allie Hull 2 aces, 11 digs
Kennedy Fitzgerald 8 kills, 2 blocks
Courtney Locke 2 blocks and a kill
Lady Pirates Return To Action Thursday night at Warrenton HS
Hannibal vs. Warrenton at 6:00 pm for District Championship
High School Soccer
Moberly 0
Hannibal 8
HHS Pirates Win NCMC Crown With (8-2) Slate
Pirates Now (13-4) Overall
College Volleyball
Heart of America Athletic Conference
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Hennessey Recreation Center
Culver-Stockton 0
Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3
Mount Mercy Wins 25-9, 25-18, 25-9
Culver-Stockton Now ( 2-9) overall and (2-6) in The Heart
Missouri Baptist University 3
Hannibal-LaGrange University 0
Lady Trojans Now (2-9) On The Season
Major League Baseball
World Series (Game 6)
Arlington, Texas
Tampa Bay Rays 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 3
(Dodgers Win Best-Of-7 Series 4-2 Over Rays)
LA Wins First World Series Crown Since 1988