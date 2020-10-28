WGEM Sports At Ten: Tuesday (October 27) IHSA Meeting Still Scheduled for Wednesday After Prep Basketball Was Dealt A New Rating And Local Coaches Express Their Views On The Situation

High School Volleyball (Tuesday)

Class 4 District 7 Tournament Semifinals

Warrenton, Missouri

Hannibal 3

Union 0

HHS Now (12-6-1) On The Season

Hannibal Wins 25-18, 25-12, 25-20

Key HHS Players:

Bella Falconer 1 ace, 17 kills, 14 digs

Brynn Burton 2 aces, 4 digs

Kate Maune 8 kills, 14 digs

Kendel Locke 3 aces, 3 kills, 2 blocks

Nora Hark 1 block, 32 set assists, 14 digs

Allie Hull 2 aces, 11 digs

Kennedy Fitzgerald 8 kills, 2 blocks

Courtney Locke 2 blocks and a kill



Lady Pirates Return To Action Thursday night at Warrenton HS

Hannibal vs. Warrenton at 6:00 pm for District Championship

High School Soccer

Moberly 0

Hannibal 8

HHS Pirates Win NCMC Crown With (8-2) Slate

Pirates Now (13-4) Overall

College Volleyball

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Hennessey Recreation Center

Culver-Stockton 0

Mount Mercy (Iowa) 3

Mount Mercy Wins 25-9, 25-18, 25-9

Culver-Stockton Now ( 2-9) overall and (2-6) in The Heart

Missouri Baptist University 3

Hannibal-LaGrange University 0

Lady Trojans Now (2-9) On The Season

Major League Baseball

World Series (Game 6)

Arlington, Texas

Tampa Bay Rays 1

Los Angeles Dodgers 3

(Dodgers Win Best-Of-7 Series 4-2 Over Rays)

LA Wins First World Series Crown Since 1988