8 years later, Sandy still costing transit systems billions

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — For many, Superstorm Sandy is a dimming memory, pushed aside by the more pressing concerns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet on the storm’s eighth anniversary, billions of dollars in repairs to the New York area’s mass transit systems still aren’t completed, and additional projects to protect against future flooding are years from completion. It’s the latest challenge for a region where millions of people rely on public transit systems that have been buffeted by the Sept. 11 terror attacks, the Great Recession, Sandy and now COVID-19. Some Sandy-related projects have been delayed by a lack of money, some by mismanagement and some by the sheer scope of the damage to aging infrastructure.