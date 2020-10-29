Adams County program helps keep drug offenders out of prison

Adams County program helps keep drug offenders out of prisonNew
QUINCY (WGEM) -- 73 percent of the people who go to prison on drug and substance abuse charges in Adams county, end up back in prison on similar charges.
The Adams County Drug Court program is helping offenders break that cycle.
On Thursday, it's members are being celebrated by a graduation.
Program graduate, Richard Whitaker has been part of the program for 28 months and is 445 days clean from drug use.
"They seen that I had a chance to get some help and instead of them sending me to prison took a chance on rehabilitating me," Whitaker said.
Adams County Drug Court Probation Officer, Gail Westerhoff says the program started back in 2006 and today they've had 115 graduates in total.
She says the goal is to give people with potential a second chance instead of sending them straight to prison.
"While that get's them off the street for a short period of time, it doesn't teach them how to be productive members of society," Westerhoff said. "It also cost more to send them to prison. It's cheaper and it's more effective to keep them here in the community and teach them the tools they need."
Westerhoff says over the years the program has proven to keep people from going back behind bars.
She says 71% of people who complete the program don't go back to prison.
"They get jobs, they become better parents, better siblings, better children of their parents and they don't present the threat to the community that they once did," Westerhoff added.
Whitaker says the 'HOW' part of the program is what keeps him on track. Honesty, open-mindedness…and willingness.
He says he hopes to take what he's learned and help someone else who's struggling with drug use.
"I can give them a sponsor. I can sponsor guys. Just anything I can do to help others," Whitaker said.
Westerhoff says after today, the graduates will still be minimally monitored until their probation period is over.
She says drug court is specifically for people who are convicted of a felony however she recommends if you know someone who needs help to reach out to self help community in Quincy or your primary care physician.
TRE-STATE RECOVERY RESOURCES:
Illinois
Preferred Family Healthcare – Recovery Resources
428 South 36th Street Quincy
http://www.pfh.org
217-224-6300
Hopewell Clinical
314 North 6th Street Quincy
http://www.hopewellclinical.com
217-223-0170
Addicts Victorious
639 York Street Suite 210 Quincy
http://addictsvictorious.com
217-223-1388
Bridgeway
900 South Deer Road Macomb
http://www.bway.org/
309-837-4876
Western Illinois University – AOD Resource Center
1 University Circle Seal Hall 208 Macomb
http://www.wiu.edu/student_services/aod/
309-298-2457
North Central Behavioral Health Systems
301 East Jefferson street Macomb
http://www.ncbhs.org
309-833-2191
MissouriPreferred Family Healthcare – Recovery Resources
4355 Paris Gravel Rd Hannibal
http://www.pfh.org
573-248-3811
Turning Point Recovery Centers
146 Communications Drive Hannibal
http://turningpointrc.org/
573-248-1196
IOWAAlcohol and Drug Dependency Services – ADDS
928 Main Street Keokuk
http://www.addsiowa.org
319-524-4397