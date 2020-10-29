Adams County program helps keep drug offenders out of prison

QUINCY (WGEM) -- 73 percent of the people who go to prison on drug and substance abuse charges in Adams county, end up back in prison on similar charges.



The Adams County Drug Court program is helping offenders break that cycle.

On Thursday, it's members are being celebrated by a graduation.

Program graduate, Richard Whitaker has been part of the program for 28 months and is 445 days clean from drug use.

"They seen that I had a chance to get some help and instead of them sending me to prison took a chance on rehabilitating me," Whitaker said.

Adams County Drug Court Probation Officer, Gail Westerhoff says the program started back in 2006 and today they've had 115 graduates in total.

She says the goal is to give people with potential a second chance instead of sending them straight to prison.

"While that get's them off the street for a short period of time, it doesn't teach them how to be productive members of society," Westerhoff said. "It also cost more to send them to prison. It's cheaper and it's more effective to keep them here in the community and teach them the tools they need."

Westerhoff says over the years the program has proven to keep people from going back behind bars.

She says 71% of people who complete the program don't go back to prison.

"They get jobs, they become better parents, better siblings, better children of their parents and they don't present the threat to the community that they once did," Westerhoff added.

Whitaker says the 'HOW' part of the program is what keeps him on track. Honesty, open-mindedness…and willingness.

He says he hopes to take what he's learned and help someone else who's struggling with drug use.

"I can give them a sponsor. I can sponsor guys. Just anything I can do to help others," Whitaker said.

Westerhoff says after today, the graduates will still be minimally monitored until their probation period is over.

She says drug court is specifically for people who are convicted of a felony however she recommends if you know someone who needs help to reach out to self help community in Quincy or your primary care physician.

TRE-STATE RECOVERY RESOURCES:

Illinois

Preferred Family Healthcare – Recovery Resources

428 South 36th Street Quincy

http://www.pfh.org

217-224-6300

Hopewell Clinical

314 North 6th Street Quincy

http://www.hopewellclinical.com

217-223-0170

Addicts Victorious

639 York Street Suite 210 Quincy

http://addictsvictorious.com

217-223-1388

Bridgeway

900 South Deer Road Macomb

http://www.bway.org/

309-837-4876

Western Illinois University – AOD Resource Center

1 University Circle Seal Hall 208 Macomb

http://www.wiu.edu/student_services/aod/

309-298-2457

North Central Behavioral Health Systems

301 East Jefferson street Macomb

http://www.ncbhs.org

309-833-2191

Missouri Preferred Family Healthcare – Recovery Resources

4355 Paris Gravel Rd Hannibal

http://www.pfh.org

573-248-3811

Turning Point Recovery Centers

146 Communications Drive Hannibal

http://turningpointrc.org/

573-248-1196