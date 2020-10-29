An Election Day role for National Guard? Maybe, but limited

WASHINGTON (AP) — If the military has any role in next week’s election, it most likely will involve National Guard members under state control — not troops on federal duty. Governors have authority to call up their Guard to help police deal with violence on Election Day. But federal laws and long-standing custom make it unlikely that federal troops would get involved or that President Donald Trump would federalize any state’s National Guard. The Guard, which has had an unusually busy 2020, may provide poll workers in some states, which is legal so long as members are out of uniform and unarmed.