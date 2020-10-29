Another Unseasonably Cool Day

Temperatures this Thursday morning are not as chilly, as we are in the low to mid 40s. We have a slight wind chill though, so temperatures feel like they are in the 30s. We are waking up to cloudy skies and winds out of the north/northwest at about ten to 15 mph. Currently, what used to be hurricane Zeta is now tropical storm Zeta as she continues to weaken. Zeta is pushing northeastward across the deep south. There is also an upper-level low pressure in the southern states which has pushed moisture and rain northward. Locations near St. Louis have already received over an inch of rain. Here in the Tri-States, the rain is having to battle some dry air overhead. While most of us will stay dry, there could be some light rain showers for the southern tier. As the aforementioned low pressure gets closer to the Tri-States, the pressure gradient will tighten. This will cause winds to pick up, possibly gusting up to 32 mph. Due in part to those breezy north/northwest winds and cloud cover, today will be cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 40s. Into Thursday evening and night, clouds will gradually start to move out. So the rest of the night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Heading into the start of the weekend, winds will shift and will start to come out of the south as a high pressure pushes eastward. Those southerly winds will advect warmer air into the Tri-States. Daytime highs for Friday will be warmer, in the low 50s. However, it looks like we could start off our Friday morning with some patchy fog.