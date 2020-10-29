Chiefs’ Bell to face former team as Jets visit Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs coach Andy Reid knows one of the intriguing subplots Sunday when Kansas City takes on the New York Jets will be running back Le’Veon Bell’s first shot at his former team. The two-time All-Pro joined the Chiefs after a rather acrimonious split with the Jets a couple weeks ago. Bell had a get-your-feet wet game against the Denver Broncos last weekend. He could have a much bigger role when the Super Bowl champs face the winless Jets at Arrowhead Stadium.