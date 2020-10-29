Contract instructor at police academy fired over racial slur

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A contract instructor for the academy that trains police officers in St. Louis County has been fired for using a racial slur during a class. KSDK-TV reports that St. Louis County Police Chief Mary Barton fired the instructor after an investigation. St. Louis Police County Police Association business manager Matt Crecelius said officers alerted supervisors of the comment on Oct. 20. The instructor’s name, and details about the comment, have not been released. The Ethical Society of Police, a police officers union that advocates for racial and gender equity, on Thursday urged that the instructor’s license be immediately revoked.