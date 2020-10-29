COVID-19 crackdown now in 9 of 11 regions in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A region that includes counties in central and west-central Illinois is the latest to face restrictions on social interaction to slow the spread of COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday imposed “resurgence mitigations” on the area incliuding Springfield, Lincoln, and Quincy. It is the ninth of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions to fall under mitigation because of troubling increases in the illness caused by the coronavirus. The Illinois Department of Public Health reported another 6,363 infections on Thursday with 56 additional deaths.