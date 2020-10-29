COVID-19 records: St. Louis hospitalizations, KC deaths

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The new surge of the coronavirus is evident in Missouri, with record hospitalizations in St. Louis and Columbia, and the Kansas City metropolitan area experiencing its worst month ever for COVID-19 deaths. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Wednesday reported 72 hospital admissions in one day. Admissions have risen dramatically over the past month. In Columbia, a record 95 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. The Kansas City Star reports that the number of coronavirus deaths in the metro area, which includes Kansas City and counties in Missouri and Kansas, is at 176 in October, the most of any month.