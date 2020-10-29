Darnold, Jets preparing for Chiefs’ ‘game wreckers’ on D

NEW YORK (AP) — Sam Darnold and the New York Jets know there’s plenty more to the Kansas City Chiefs than just Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered offense. The other side of the ball is also pretty potent. The Chiefs are ranked 18th in overall defense, but are fourth in the NFL against the pass. Kansas City has intercepted at least one pass in five straight games. There’s also the Chiefs’ sack-happy bunch up front with what Darnold says the Jets call game wreckers in Chris Jones and Frank Clark. That’s a daunting task for a Jets team that is last in the league in several offensive categories.