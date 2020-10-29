Decision 2020: Illinois 93rd District State Representative

Scott Stoll represents the democratic party.

"I've enjoyed helping people in our community," Stoll said.

Stoll has lived in Rushville for more than 10 years and has been a city councilman for the past three. Stoll is the chief operating officer of a family-owned pharmacy.

Healthcare takes the forefront of his campaign.

"What it's about is lowering the cost, having better drug transperancy, lowering the cost of our premiums," Stoll said.

Stoll said his campaign focuses on healthcare, education and small businesses.

"We need to continue working towards getting our high school students out of high school to be electricians, plumbers, things like that," Stoll said. "Also going to places like WIU, Spoon River College and basically be able to state fund some of our programs that we have."

Over in Macomb, Republican Norine Hammond is in her 10th year serving as Illinois State Rep. of the 93rd District.

"It's been very good because I've noticed a movement away from what everyone refers to as task forces and going into working groups," Hammond said.

Hammond holds positions on many committees that focus on education and agriculture. She also serves as the Illinois higher education committee's minority chair.

Hammond said she, too, is focused on health care.

"I'm also part of a medicade working group, so lots of medicade issues, working through with MCO's, long-term care issues, and of late, we've done a hospital assessment and now we're looking at a hospital transformation formula," Hammond said.

She said if re-elected, ethics reform will be the focus, by working across the isle.

"We can't even think about attracting more businesses to Illinois or asking our employers to expand their businesses with the kind of corruption that's going on," Hammond said. "They know it's pay to play and we have to end that practice."

Election day is November 3. The 93rd District includes all parts of Knox, Fulton, Warren, McDonough, Schuyler, Cass, Brown and Mason counties.