Developer tied to Texas AG says feds tampered with warrants

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s investigation of claims by one of his wealthy donors led the Republican’s staff to accuse him of crimes this month. The Associated Press obtained Austin developer Nate Paul’s criminal complaint. It shows he accused FBI agents, federal prosecutors, a judge and other officials of tampering with government documents and “official oppression.” Paul suggested the search warrants for his home and offices were monkeyed with and obtained based on “false information.” The FBI and federal prosecutors declined to comment. Legal experts are skeptical the allegations constitute crimes by law enforcement.