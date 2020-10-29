Florida man arrested in crash that killed NFL player’s dad

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been charged in a traffic crash that killed a longtime police captain who was also the father of New England Patriots running back James White. Authorities said Thursday that 32-year-old Daniel Tucker Chamblin of Hollywood surrendered and was being held in the Broward County jail. Court records did not list an attorney for him, and a court appearence is set for Friday. The crash killed 59-year-oldTyrone White, father of James White and a captain with the Miami-Dade County Police Department. Chamblin is charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding.