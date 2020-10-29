German unemployment drops unexpectedly in October

BERLIN (AP) — New statistics show unemployment in Germany fell unexpectedly in October, suggesting that Europe’s largest economy was beginning to shake off the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic just as confirmed cases started to rise rapidly again. The Federal Labor Agency said Thursday that Germany’s jobless rate fell to 6.2% in October from 6.3% in September, when adjusted for seasonal developments. Some 2.76 million people were out of work, 87,000 fewer than the previous month and the lowest number since April. The unemployment figures are helped by employers making heavy use of salary support programs for furloughed workers. However, new restrictions on public activity taking effect Monday could halt the slight economic improvement.