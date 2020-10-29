High demand for flu-shots expands local clinic

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Typically, Quincy Medical Group host their clinics four times a year, but administrators decided to add another day to give more people an opportunity to protect themselves.

QMG Clinical Educator, Sheila Brocksieck says they've done 1,264 flu shots so far this year.

She says there's a demand because people don't want to get the flu and have to go to the hospital during a pandemic.

So, they're doing what they can to make sure that doesn't happen by expanding their clinic for one more day.

"It's been overwhelming. So we've done our four drive thru's that we had planned and we had planned those from 9 to 3, the first four Saturday's in October and due to popular demand, we added on Halloween," Brocksieck.

She asks that you call ahead to make an appointment before arriving, however they do have a separate drive up line for those that do not.

The drive-thru clinic will be Saturday from 9a.m. to 1p.m. at their 1118 Hampshire Street location in Quincy.



You can call 217-222-6550 ext. 6802 to make an appointment.

Brocksieck (Brock-sick) says you can still get your vaccines after Saturday just call your doctor to make an appointment.