Jacket or Coat? Shorts?

Skies will clear as the moisture from Zeta pulls to the east away from the Tri-States Thursday overnight and high pressure builds into the Midwest on Friday. Temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below what is normal for late October in the Tri-States.

AND after a long absence, the sun will make a bright return on Friday! The forecast looks pretty dry for the near future, but temperatures will fluctuate quite a bit over the next three days before we start a pretty decent warm-up after Monday.

You can expect a clear but breezy Halloween, sunny and breezy during the day and seasonable and clear at night. Temperatures during the evening will fall into the mid 40s to low 50s. It looks like a dry cold front will move through the area late Saturday, bringing another round of cooler air Sunday and Monday.