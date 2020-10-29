‘Just a normal guy’: Chiefs’ Mahomes shares life with world

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and his fiancé, Brittany Matthews, shared to the world recently that they will be having a baby girl next year on their various social media accounts. But why does the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, who has every right to some measure of personal privacy, instead lay himself out so openly to his adoring public? “For me, it’s just being who I am,” Mahomes told The Associated Press. “I want to show I’m just a normal guy, like everybody else. I just get to play football for the Kansas City Chiefs. But I’m just a normal guy off the field.”