Meteorologist Logan Williams is a member of the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team.

Logan grew up in South Central Pennsylvania and became fascinated by the weather after Hurricane Isabel downed trees and cut power across the state in 2003. This love for meteorology and science was strengthened in 2011 when a major earthquake, two tropical systems and a tornado outbreak struck the East Coast.

Before joining WGEM in 2020, Logan interned at WFLA News 8 in Tampa, Florida. While an intern, he helped fellow meteorologists track a hurricane in the Gulf and manage the hot and humid weather that Florida has to offer.

Logan earned his Bachelor's Degree in Meteorology from Penn State University in 2020. While at Penn State, Logan gave daily forecasts for the entire state of Pennsylvania and on a weekly basis would produce a broadcast for the Penn State Campus Weather Service. Logan also helped produce a show called Up in The Air which covered science related news and highlighted the climate across the U.S.