No. 10 Florida plays 1st game in 3 weeks, hosts hot Missouri

No. 10 Florida returns to the field for the first time in three weeks after a COVID-19 outbreak prompted the Southeastern Conference to postpone consecutive games. More than 30 players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus _ about 75 were quarantined _ following a trip to Texas A&M. The Gators now face a seven-week SEC gauntlet beginning against Missouri and continuing against No. 5 Georgia. Those two games likely will determine Florida’s fate in the East Division. The Tigers probably need to win this one to stay in the hunt.

