No. 23 Cyclones heads to winless Kansas on Saturday

No. 23 Iowa State heads to Kansas on Saturday trying to get back on track after a tough loss to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones still believe they have a chance to win the Big 12, but falling to the winless Jayhawks would make that nearly impossible. Kansas is trying to bounce back from a blowout loss to rival Kansas State. It will be the second game back for Jayhawks coach Les Miles after he missed the trip to West Virginia because of a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.