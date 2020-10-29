Region 3, including Quincy and West Central Illinois, to begin COVID-19 restrictions

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Gov. Pritzker announced Thursday that resurgence mitigations will be implemented in Region 3 at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday November 1st.

Region 3 includes Adams, Brown, Calhoun, Cass, Christian, Greene, Hancock, Jersey, Logan, Macoupin, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, and Scott counties.

On Tuesday the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported a 7-day positivity rate of 8% for Region 3. That increased to 8.1% on Wednesday and 8.8% on Thursday.

According to IDPH if a region has three consecutive days averaging greater than or equal to an 8% 7-day positivity rate, the region will be placed under restrictions.

Mitigation measures taking effect Sunday November 1st in Region 3 include:

Bars

No indoor service

All outside bar service closes at 11 p.m.

All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside

No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

Tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

No dancing or standing indoors

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Restaurants

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining closes at 11 p.m.

Outside dining tables should be 6 feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

Reservations required for each party

No seating of multiple parties at one table

Meetings, Social Events, Gatherings

Limit to lesser of 25 guests or 25% of overall room capacity

No party buses

Gaming and Casinos close at 11 p.m., are limited to 25% capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants, if applicable

These mitigations do not currently apply to schools or polling places.

As of Thursday 9 of the state's 11 regions were either scheduled to be, or were currently placed under mitigation restrictions.

“Something has got to give, and these mitigations aim to cut down on those high-risk activities until we bring down the positivity rate in an area once again," Gov. J.B. Prtizker said. "Because let’s be clear: well-meaning and reasonable people can have fair disagreements about how and where to draw lines and connect dots, but when every single metric in every single corner of the state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe.”

“This is the first time a Central Illinois region has needed to implement mitigation measures because of increasing positivity,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “For those residents living in regions and communities where the virus didn’t seem to be ‘that bad,’ things are changing with positivity rates steadily increasing. We’ve seen regions move into and then out of mitigation, so we know the measures work. The more people adhere to the measures, the quicker we can move out of mitigation.”

For more information on Illinois regional COVID-19 resurgence criteria, click here.

RELATED:

Pritzker: much of west central Illinois (Region 3) will likely begin mitigations over the weekend

COVID-19 restrictions starting Saturday in Lake and McHenry Counties (Region 9)

Illinois Region 3 hits 7-day positivity rate of 8%

2 more regions in Illinois to face COVID-19 restrictions

Half of all Illinois counties at warning level for COVID-19

Pritzker announces more restrictions for Northwestern Illinois (Region 1)

Pritzker: Illinois State Police now alerted to patrol regions with heightened mitigations

Resurgence mitigations to take effect in Illinois Regions 7 and 8