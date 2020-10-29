Region 3 Republican lawmakers demand data, cooperation with Pritzker administration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - House Republicans covering the west-central portion of Illinois want answers from the Pritzker administration. Region 3 stretching from Quincy to Springfield hit the 8% COVID-19 positivity mark on the 7-day rolling positivity rate for the third day in a row. Now, the area will be the ninth region to go under heightened mitigations, including a ban on indoor dining and bar service.

The Republicans feel Gov. JB Pritzker hasn't been transparent with data before announcing the move to close these establishments. They want to see how the administration tied indoor dining to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

"He's not listening to members of the General Assembly," said Rep. Tim Butler (R-Springfield). "He's not listening to the public. He's not listening to the owners of these businesses that are going to be gutted by these mitigations that are going into effect."

Caucus members also called on House Speaker Mike Madigan to reconvene the General Assembly to address the COVID-19 response. Each of the lawmakers stressed the novel coronavirus is a serious issue. But, they also want a spot at the table in discussions with Pritzker. Butler says Pritzker should view the legislature as a partner instead of an adversary.

"This is a bipartisan issue. Look at what Democrat members of the legislature are saying. Look at what the mayor of Chicago said before she had an hour-long discussion with the governor," Butler added. "I would suggest that the governor and his team have those similar discussions - like he had with Mayor Lightfoot - with the members of the General Assembly as well."

Pritzker administration's data

"Well-meaning and reasonable people can have fair disagreements about how and where to draw lines and connect dots," Pritzker said Thursday. "But, when every single metric in every single corner of our state is trending poorly, we have to take meaningful action to keep our people safe."

The Pritzker administration released statistics showing new cases of COVID-19 have gone up 151% since the start of October. Illinois' hospitalization rate also significantly increased, up 73% this month. Deaths from complications with the virus are also up 82%.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike says many residents aren't responding to contact tracers when they call or mail someone asking for help to stop the spread.

"We are doing our best to collect as much information as possible so that we could have the most complete picture of where COVID-19 is spreading. But, of course, we can't do that without your participation," Ezike explained.

"Call the legislature back"

Still, several Republicans claim there is no data linked to an outbreak at a bar or restaurant.

"These new mitigations are going to hurt our economy in ways that we will not be able to recover from," said Rep. Avery Bourne (R-Morrisonville).

Bourne also feels Pritzker's decisions are unconstitutional. "He has issued executive order after executive order instead of consulting formally the legislature. The legislative role under our Illinois constitution is to make the laws," Bourne said. "The governor's authority is to enforce them. We do not have a law passed on how to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. He needs to call the legislature back, which he has the authority to do, and formally consult the legislature on this pandemic."

Rep. Mike Murphy (R-Springfield) says business owners in his district want to get back to work and provide opportunities for employees.

"Grants are great for short-term, but not one person asked me about the availability of grants today," Murphy explained. "I think that says a lot about our business community here, not only in the 99th district but all across the state of Illinois. They don't want handouts, they want to get back to work."