Restaurants prepare for new restrictions

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local restaurants are bracing for a financial hit after Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker announced the new restrictions for Region 3.

New restrictions include no indoor dining for bars and restaurants.

"You got to be in their shoes to know what they're going through."

Restaurant owners lost for words, as they have to close their dining room doors once again.

For new restaurants, like Thyme Station, owner Erica Shupe said these new restrictions will affect their hours.

"A lot of people don't tend to do carryout for breakfast. So, that kind of cuts our hours and our income and half," Shupe said.

Downtown at the Red Light Bar and Grill, owner Christina Griffin said they have no choice.

"We're going to abide by the mitigation and we will be closed back down. Obviously, we can't it's too cold for outdoor dining. So we're going to go back to curbside as of Tuesday," Griffin said.

Shupe said her biggest concern right now, is her employees.

"We haven't been open for thirty days and typically people cannot apply for unemployment with a company unless they've been with that company for thirty days. So my concern is that my employees are taken care of. If we need to let some people on furlough or let them go because of these mitigations," Shupe said.

Griffin said she hopes the community will continue to show support.

"Just support your favorite place. Don't hold it against someone because they're following the guidelines you know? And if somebody isn't following the guidelines and you like that place. Then just go there for curbside," Griffin said.