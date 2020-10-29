Saints look to stay on roll, Bears seek bounce-back win

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints come into Chicago rolling along with three straight wins as they try to build on yet another unbeaten October. They’re hitting their stride, steadying themselves after a shaky start. The Chicago Bears on the other hand hope to pick themselves up after stumbling through an ugly loss when they host the Saints on Sunday. A 24-10 loss to the Rams in Los Angeles on Monday night knocked Chicago out of the NFC North lead. The Bears’ struggling offense managed just 279 yards and was kept out of the end zone.