Shell shareholders get reward as oil giant returns to profit

LONDON (AP) — Royal Dutch Shell is increasing its dividend payout to shareholders following a better-than-expected third quarter of the year. The move comes months after the company cut it for the first time since World War II. The oil giant, which is trying to transform itself into a carbon-neutral energy company, says it’s planning to increase its dividend by 4% to 16.65 U.S. cents per share for the third quarter. Like others in the sector, Shell has faced a double challenge this year, dealing with plunging oil prices, some of which turned negative for a short while in April, and increased pressure to set new environmental goals.