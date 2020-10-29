St. Louis police: Man shoved to ground during fight has died

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a man who fell after being shoved during an argument over the weekend has died, and police are looking for the teen who shoved him. Television station KSDK reports that 63-year-old Mustafa Vedinlic died at a hospital on Wednesday, days after he hit his head on the pavement outside a St. Louis bar Saturday night after he was pushed to the ground. Investigators Vedinlic say got into an argument with an 18-year-old man outside the bar, and the younger man shoved him. Officials say the 18-year-old ran from the scene before police arrived.