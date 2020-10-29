Tanzanian opposition leader rejects presidential election

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s leading opposition candidate is rejecting Wednesday’s presidential vote after alleging widespread irregularities, saying that whatever happened was not an election and was like “spitting in the face of democracy.” Tundu Lissu of the CHADEMA party has urged protests, asserting that thousands of observers were turned away from polling stations and those who managed to enter were not given official results. The East African nation’s electoral commission has denied allegations of irregularities as populist President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term. Results are expected Friday and cannot be challenged in court. Early results show Magufuli leading and turnout at under 50%.