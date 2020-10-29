Trump paints apocalyptic portrait of life in US under Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is painting an apocalyptic portrait of American life if Democrat Joe Biden gets elected. The president claims that if the Democrat takes over, the suburbs wouldn’t be the suburbs anymore, the economy would slump into its worst depression ever and police departments would cease to exist. Even older Americans would be left to manage without heat, air conditioning or electricity. Campaign rhetoric often becomes heated and hyperbolic as candidates scrap for every last advantage before the votes are counted. Experts say instilling fear in one’s opponent is usually the primary motivating factor behind it.