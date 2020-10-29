Trump tests limits as Cabinet members fan out to key states

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet are logging extra miles as mostly unofficial campaign surrogates in crucial states in the final days before Tuesday’s election. Critics say the officials are blending politics and policy in ways that skirt established norms and may even violate the law. It’s long been one of the benefits of incumbency that a president can enlist his Cabinet to promote administration accomplishments, but only to a point. A law on the books since 1939 requires a division between political and official activities, and at least one Cabinet secretary has already run afoul of it in recent days.