Unbeaten Steelers, surging Ravens renew high-stakes rivalry

The unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a showdown for first place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh has the league’s top-ranked defense and is the lone remaining undefeated team in the NFL with help from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who’s as sharp as ever in his return from an elbow injury. The Ravens have won three in a row and own the top rushing attack in the league. The stakes are high in the renewal of arguably the best rivalry in the NFL. Ravens linebacker Pernell McPhee says, “It’s going to be a fistfight from play one to the last play.”