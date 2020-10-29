WGEM Sports At Ten (Part 2): Wednesday (Oct. 28) Culver-Stockton Wildcats Prepare To Hit The Gridiron This Weekend In The Hawkeye State While The Lady Wildcats Post An Overtime Win On The Soccer Pitch This Evening In Cedar Rapids

Culver-Stockton's Heart of America Athletic Conference North Division home football game against Clarke University scheduled for Saturday, October 31 has been postponed.

The Wildcats will play this weekend in The Hawkeye State after moving up their contest against William Penn. The two teams will meet on the turf this Sunday in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Game time is set for 4:00 p.m. The Wildcats last played on a Sunday back in 2012.

The request to postpone Saturday’s game was made by Clarke, and the decision comes after contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted.

William Penn’s game at Peru State, scheduled for Saturday, was also postponed allowing the Wildcats and Statesmen to schedule Sunday’s contest. C-SC and William Penn were originally slated to face off with each other on Nov. 14.

In addition, Friday's home men's soccer match with Evangel University has been postponed and rescheduled for Monday, November. 16 at 6:00 p.m.

The women's game with Evangel, scheduled for Friday, will still be played as scheduled. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. inside Ellison Poulton Stadium.