WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Oct. 28) Local Reaction To The IHSA’s Decision To Move Forward With Winter Sports Season And Highland Prepares For Post-Season Battle On “Football Friday Night!’Updated
Women's College Soccer (Wednesday)
Heart Of America Athletic Conference
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Culver-Stockton College 3
Mount Mercy 2 (Overtime)
C-SC: Isabella Aranda - Netted Game-Winning Goal (1 Assist)
Kirstin Jannin - 1 Goal, (1 Assist)
Culver-Stockton is now (3-2-1) overall and in the Heart
Mount Mercy is 1-7-0 overall and 0-7-0 in the Heart
College Baseball (Wednesday)
University Of Iowa
(Iowa City, Iowa)
Black & Gold World Series
Best-Of-5-Series
Game 5
Gold Team 7
Black Team 3
(Gold Team Wins The Series 3-2)
Gold Team: (JR) Trenton Wallace had an RBI single in the first inning & (SR) Zeb Adreon scored on an error. (SR) Senior Ben Norman (1 Homer & 3 RBI On The Day) put the Gold team up 3-0 with a second-inning home run. Adreon connected on a solo home run to right field in the third to push the lead to 4-1.