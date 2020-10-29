WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Oct. 28) Local Reaction To The IHSA’s Decision To Move Forward With Winter Sports Season And Highland Prepares For Post-Season Battle On “Football Friday Night!’

Women's College Soccer (Wednesday)

Heart Of America Athletic Conference

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Culver-Stockton College 3

Mount Mercy 2 (Overtime)

C-SC: Isabella Aranda - Netted Game-Winning Goal (1 Assist)

Kirstin Jannin - 1 Goal, (1 Assist)

Culver-Stockton is now (3-2-1) overall and in the Heart

Mount Mercy is 1-7-0 overall and 0-7-0 in the Heart

College Baseball (Wednesday)

University Of Iowa

(Iowa City, Iowa)

Black & Gold World Series

Best-Of-5-Series

Game 5

Gold Team 7

Black Team 3

(Gold Team Wins The Series 3-2)

Gold Team: (JR) Trenton Wallace had an RBI single in the first inning & (SR) Zeb Adreon scored on an error. (SR) Senior Ben Norman (1 Homer & 3 RBI On The Day) put the Gold team up 3-0 with a second-inning home run. Adreon connected on a solo home run to right field in the third to push the lead to 4-1.