White supremacist group members charged in intimidation case

DETROIT (AP) — Two Michigan men who authorities say are members of a national white supremacist group have been arrested for threats made to an Ann Arbor-area family. The state attorney general says Justen Watkins of Bad Axe and Alfred Gorman of Taylor were charged Thursday with gang membership, unlawful posting of a message and using computers to commit a crime. The charges follow an investigation into a group called The Base and a December 2019 incident in which a family in Dexter saw men in dark clothing shining a light and taking photos on their porch. The photos were uploaded onto social media with a caption alluding to an antifa podcast.