2 deaths, 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County Friday
QUINCY (WGEM) -- Heading into a weekend that will see Region 3 of Ilinois begin rollback measures to midigate the spread of COVID-19, Adams County Health Department announced Friday 80 confirmed new cases and two COVID-19 related deaths.
A male in his 70s and a male in his 90s were reported as COVID-19 related deaths Friday. Adams County now has 24 COVID-19 related deaths.
New confirmed cases reported:
-1 male 0-9
-3 females 0-9
-5 males 10-19
-8 females 10-19
-4 males 20s
-8 females 20s
-3 males 30s
-7 females 30s
-4 males 40s
-7 females 40s
-5 males 50s
-8 females 50s
-3 males 60s
-6 females 60s
-4 males 70s
-1 female 70s
-2 males 80s
-1 female 80s
Adams County has reported a total of 2157 positive cases.
There are currently 243 active cases in Adams County.
The preliminary seven-day positivity currently calculates to 12.84%.
46 individuals are currently hospitalized in Adams County with 8 individuals in the intensive care unit.
Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to visit the Adams County Health Department Facebook page, or call the COVID-19 Hotline (217-277-3504). For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline 1-800-889-3931 or email: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.