2 deaths, 80 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County Friday

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Heading into a weekend that will see Region 3 of Ilinois begin rollback measures to midigate the spread of COVID-19, Adams County Health Department announced Friday 80 confirmed new cases and two COVID-19 related deaths.

A male in his 70s and a male in his 90s were reported as COVID-19 related deaths Friday. Adams County now has 24 COVID-19 related deaths.

New confirmed cases reported:

-1 male 0-9

-3 females 0-9

-5 males 10-19

-8 females 10-19

-4 males 20s

-8 females 20s

-3 males 30s

-7 females 30s

-4 males 40s

-7 females 40s

-5 males 50s

-8 females 50s

-3 males 60s

-6 females 60s

-4 males 70s

-1 female 70s

-2 males 80s

-1 female 80s

Adams County has reported a total of 2157 positive cases.

There are currently 243 active cases in Adams County.

The preliminary seven-day positivity currently calculates to 12.84%.

46 individuals are currently hospitalized in Adams County with 8 individuals in the intensive care unit.

Residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to visit the Adams County Health Department Facebook page, or call the COVID-19 Hotline (217-277-3504). For general questions about COVID-19, call the Illinois Department of Public Health COVID-19 Hotline 1-800-889-3931 or email: DPH.SICK@ILLINOIS.GOV.