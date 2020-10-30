3 charged with recent killing in southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Three people have been charged with killing a southwest Missouri man during a burglary. The Springfield News-Leader reports that 25-year-old Riley Collier is charged in Greene County with first-degree murder in the Oct. 20 killing of 39-year-old Stanley Simon. The other two suspects, 40-year-old Michael Stauffer and 18-year-old Patricia Davis, are charged with second-degree murder. Collier faces the more serious charge because authorities believe he was the one who pulled the trigger. After the homicide, they allegedly stole Simon’s truck in addition to a dirt bike and two chain saws. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.