AP: Use of slurs not ‘isolated’ at Louisiana State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An Associated Press review of hundreds of Louisiana State Police records revealed multiple cases when troopers forwarded emails with such titles as “PROUD TO BE WHITE,” and demeaned minority colleagues with names including “Django,” Hershey’s Kiss” and “Egg Roll.” The new details appear to refute the agency’s superintendent, who explained earlier this year that he did not discipline a white trooper for using the n-word because it was an “isolated incident.” Col. Kevin Reeves retired this week amid a flurry of racially charged controversies, including the in-custody death of a Black motorist.