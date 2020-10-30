Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 31, 2020

Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.

Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Emily Meeker

Terri's daughter

Chris Hicks

Rosetta Dye

Beth Span

Aiden Etchill

Mel Faler

Mark Foster

Brenda Mountain

Betty Anderson

Nick Bell

Haley Dean

Bill Davis

Kraig Hiland

Gary Hurt

Wyatt Hollensteiner

Ron Bauerly

Jervani Sickels

Herb Edwards

Fletcher Coon

Penny Roberts

Mary Ellerman

London Brunk

Missy Vogel Liesen

Joe Vogel

Erwin Allison

Gretchen Mabie

Evelyn Adkins

Lashelle Bauman

Shaila O'Dear

Madilyn Finch

ANNIVERSARIES

Mike & Cheryl Hollensteiner

James & Lee Ann Grafton

Chris & Dee Terrell

Carroll & Dona Hedden