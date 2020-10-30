Boo-tiful Weather

It looks like the temperatures will be on a rollercoaster into next week. The Halloween forecast is looking like a real treat instead of a trick like last years snowy scene for Trick-or-Treaters. Saturday evening temps will be seasonably cool with clear to partly cloudy skies expected. While temps will be warm to above average on Saturday, they fall to below average on Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the Tri-States on Saturday night. When we get into the next work week we will have a steady warm-up with above average high temperatures by Wednesday and continuing through the end of the week. And as for now I don't see any indications of rain in the forecast for the next 7 days.

Don't forget to set your clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday!

