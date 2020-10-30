Finally Some Sunshine

This Friday morning is another brisk one, as temperatures are about 12 degrees colder than Thursday morning. We are in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind chill values are in the mid 20s to mid 30s. It has been awhile since we have had a day of full sunshine, but Friday is that day. This is thanks to a near by high pressure system. Winds will be light out of the south. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer, in the low 50s. That is still below normal though for this time of year. Heading into Friday night skies will remain clear but it won't be as chilly. Lows will be in the mid 30s to near 40.

Our Halloween forecast is looking very nice. The sunshine will continue and winds will come out of south/southwest. It will end up being breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. This will lead to warmer temperatures in the low 60s. Right where we should be for this time of year. Heading into our Saturday evening and night, a cold front will move through the Tri-States. This front is not expected to bring us any rain or snow, but it would produce a few clouds. We should still be able to see the full blue moon just fine.

While the cold front will not give us any rain or snow, it will cool us down for Sunday.