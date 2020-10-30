Four accused of altering virus tests to enter Brazil beach

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four tourists have been arrested in Brazil for allegedly falsifying COVID-19 tests in an attempt to reach what some say is the world’s most beautiful beach. The two men and two women were arrested after landing in Fernando de Noronha, a group of islands offshore northern Brazil. The Brazilian defendants, who took a private jet to the volcanic archipelago and arrived Wednesday night, were accused of falsifying documents, using falsified documents and criminal association. TripAdvisor users rated Fernando de Noronha’s Sancho Bay as the world’s top beach in 2020. The tourists, who are from Brazil’s Tocantins state, were jailed and were being tested for COVID-19 on Friday.